Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 7.0 %

NOVA stock opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 2.33. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $46.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Insider Activity

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The company’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $73,505.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,291.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

