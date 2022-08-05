TD Securities Boosts Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target to C$43.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Desjardins raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Uni-Select Trading Up 0.8 %

Uni-Select stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

