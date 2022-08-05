TD Securities Increases GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$55.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GFL. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

GFL ENVIRON-TS Price Performance

