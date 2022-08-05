TD Securities Lowers IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$44.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.10.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE IGM opened at C$37.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$33.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.68.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$857.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$865.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.