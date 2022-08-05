TD Securities Lowers IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$44.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.10.
IGM Financial Price Performance
Shares of TSE IGM opened at C$37.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$33.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.68.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Recommended Stories
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.