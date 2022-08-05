TD Securities Lowers SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$36.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$30.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.25.

SSR Mining Stock Up 4.4 %

SSR Mining stock opened at C$20.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$18.08 and a 52 week high of C$31.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.67. The firm has a market cap of C$4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

