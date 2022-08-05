Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TTNDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Techtronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Techtronic Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd.

Techtronic Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Techtronic Industries stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. Techtronic Industries has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $113.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.08.

Techtronic Industries Announces Dividend

About Techtronic Industries

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.6175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

