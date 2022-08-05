Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Teladoc Health in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.67) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.03.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $37.46 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $156.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.14.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,150,000 after purchasing an additional 544,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,238,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $954,875,000 after acquiring an additional 98,181 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,508 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

