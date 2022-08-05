Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 34.2% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,404,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 220.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,937 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Once Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 70.3% during the first quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,053 shares of company stock valued at $221,498. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $156.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.03.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

