Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Cut to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TDOC. Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $114.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.03.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $52.14. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $156.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,235,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after buying an additional 1,349,776 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after buying an additional 1,336,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,570,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,404,150,000 after buying an additional 544,733 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.