Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Cut to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TDOC. Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $114.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.03.
Teladoc Health Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $52.14. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $156.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,235,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after buying an additional 1,349,776 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after buying an additional 1,336,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,570,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,404,150,000 after buying an additional 544,733 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Teladoc Health Company Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.