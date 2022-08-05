Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Cut to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TDOC. Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $114.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.03.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $52.14. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $156.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,235,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after buying an additional 1,349,776 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after buying an additional 1,336,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,570,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,404,150,000 after buying an additional 544,733 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

