Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Short Interest Update

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,216,200 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 6,183,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,040.5 days.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Performance

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $9.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

