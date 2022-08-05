Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $496.76 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $430.48 and its 200 day moving average is $465.09.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.25.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.