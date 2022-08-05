Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 17.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,251,000 after purchasing an additional 366,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO stock opened at $141.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Articles

