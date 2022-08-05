Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Nucor by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Nucor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $134.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 31.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

