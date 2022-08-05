Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Woodward were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at $1,892,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Woodward by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at $3,638,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $107,910. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $107,910. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.05 per share, with a total value of $39,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $93.72 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.