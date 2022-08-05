Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mattel were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Mattel Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

