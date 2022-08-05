Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,596,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,883,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Republic International news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell acquired 9,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at $252,982.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Old Republic International Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

ORI opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.82. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Old Republic International Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

