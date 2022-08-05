Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,957,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Synaptics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of SYNA opened at $144.97 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.29.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Synaptics to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Synaptics Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.