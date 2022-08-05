Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Capri were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Capri by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRI stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.22.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

