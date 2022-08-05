Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 18,526 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 175.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 272.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $33.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

