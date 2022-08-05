Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.46 Million Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NOV were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter worth about $53,249,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 625.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,985 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NOV by 285.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,243,276 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,637 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in NOV by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 5,487,048 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,892,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NOV by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,090,252 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,873,000 after acquiring an additional 862,214 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Bank of America upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Griffin Securities upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.96%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

