Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

AptarGroup Stock Down 1.1 %

ATR opened at $106.44 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.49 and a 200-day moving average of $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 44.31%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Stories

