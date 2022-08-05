Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $128.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.15 and its 200 day moving average is $123.09.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

