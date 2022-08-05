Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.71 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,444,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,371.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 100,252 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.1 %

Ecolab stock opened at $166.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

