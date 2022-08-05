Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,508,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.04. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.