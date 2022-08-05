Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE WH opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average is $79.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

