Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $103,216,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,223,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 938,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,669,000 after purchasing an additional 556,991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,882,000 after purchasing an additional 300,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.55.

XPO Logistics Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE XPO opened at $61.25 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.55.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $2,674,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,361,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,288,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Profile



XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

