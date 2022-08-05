Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $42.74.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Articles

