Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Olin were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at $1,302,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Olin by 81.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Olin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 21,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Olin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 493,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,568,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $351,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 9,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $617,051.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,242 shares in the company, valued at $793,648.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,586,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,064,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Olin Stock Up 2.3 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.