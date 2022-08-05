Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

