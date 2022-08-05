Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Chemed were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chemed by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,682,000 after buying an additional 23,949 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chemed by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,541,000 after buying an additional 76,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 7.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,432 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.10, for a total value of $716,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,694 shares of company stock worth $1,842,096. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHE stock opened at $472.41 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

