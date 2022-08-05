Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,357 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Masimo were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Masimo by 1,864.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 535,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,982,000 after acquiring an additional 508,537 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Masimo by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,840,000 after acquiring an additional 149,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,740,000 after acquiring an additional 133,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after acquiring an additional 100,388 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Masimo by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,951,000 after buying an additional 87,510 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

Masimo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $150.76 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.29 and a 200-day moving average of $151.26.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo



Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading

