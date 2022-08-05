Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 15,845 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,845 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $40,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 2.7 %

Chevron stock opened at $151.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $296.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,043 shares of company stock valued at $67,010,843 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

