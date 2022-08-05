Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,746 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Trex were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Trex by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after buying an additional 58,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TREX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

NYSE:TREX opened at $63.00 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $140.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.73.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

