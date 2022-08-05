Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,976 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,189,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,831 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,306,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,506,000 after purchasing an additional 810,880 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,732,000 after purchasing an additional 648,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,877,000 after purchasing an additional 579,719 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,777,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,040,000 after purchasing an additional 524,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FR opened at $52.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

