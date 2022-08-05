Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,671 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in UGI were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tobam boosted its stake in UGI by 989.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 370.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Insider Activity

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI Trading Down 5.1 %

UGI opened at $40.99 on Friday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.