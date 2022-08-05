Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,701 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.
Simon Property Group stock opened at $105.82 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.06 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.08%.
SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
