Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,778 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.0 %

TEL stock opened at $133.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.12 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.38 and a 200-day moving average of $129.19.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

