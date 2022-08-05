Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,578 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 5.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,537,000 after buying an additional 197,780 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in Welltower by 53.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $316,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $81.00 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.56 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.00, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average of $87.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

