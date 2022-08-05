Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 540 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $221.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.05. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $245.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. Wedbush lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.14.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $1,027,887.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,806.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $1,027,887.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,218,806.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $1,100,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,676,301.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,574. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

