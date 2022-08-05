Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 563 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 63.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $313.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.49 and its 200-day moving average is $275.61. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also

