Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 617 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,341,000 after purchasing an additional 137,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 627,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,753,000 after acquiring an additional 38,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP opened at $169.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $229.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.90.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

