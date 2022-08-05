Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in KBR were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in KBR by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in KBR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 14,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KBR Price Performance

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 1.23. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

