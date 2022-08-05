Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,436,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,288,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 1.9 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGA. Credit Suisse Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Barclays reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.09.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $113.56 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $127.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.71.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.