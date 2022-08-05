Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 713.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.22.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of OLED stock opened at $119.05 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $98.71 and a one year high of $235.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.13). Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.