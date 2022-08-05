TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$157.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TFII has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.69.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72. TFI International has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,409,000 after purchasing an additional 577,450 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at $29,066,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 619.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after buying an additional 348,965 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 528.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after acquiring an additional 189,672 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in TFI International by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 51,392 shares during the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

