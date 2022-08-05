The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 169.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,046 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.07% of The Container Store Group worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Container Store Group

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $99,718.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 466,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,250.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $7.21 on Friday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $305.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCS. StockNews.com lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

