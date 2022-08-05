The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target to $34.00

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Outset Medical from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OM stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 138.48%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $107,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,656.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $107,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,656.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,302 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 387.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 139.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 286.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth $178,000.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Articles

