The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $70.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

NYSE BAX opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $57.75 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Baxter International by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

