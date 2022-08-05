The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $70.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.
Baxter International Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE BAX opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $57.75 and a 52 week high of $89.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Baxter International by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
