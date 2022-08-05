The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd reduced its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,980 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Macquarie cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.