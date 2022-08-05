The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Increased by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 5.2% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

